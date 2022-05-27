Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,103,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.92. 121,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

