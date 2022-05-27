AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.
AWF opened at $10.23 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
