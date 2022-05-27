AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

AWF opened at $10.23 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

