Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP decreased its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,813 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.05% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after purchasing an additional 446,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,712,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the period.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.25 and a beta of 1.28. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.