Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $76.58 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00303782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00073891 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00066382 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004352 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,540,574,900 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

