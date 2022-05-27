Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKBA. BTIG Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.44.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.56. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

