Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Airgain alerts:

AIRG stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Airgain by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 87,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.