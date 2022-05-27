Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

AIRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Airgain has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airgain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Airgain by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Airgain by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

