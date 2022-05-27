Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Catherine C. Powell Sells 5,054 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,846 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.74 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 294.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 117.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

