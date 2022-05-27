Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,964 shares.The stock last traded at $30.82 and had previously closed at $29.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,635 shares of company stock worth $84,652 and sold 10,924 shares worth $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

