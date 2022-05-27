AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Down 79.0% in May

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the April 30th total of 388,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71,284 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AIkido Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AIKI opened at $0.30 on Friday. AIkido Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

