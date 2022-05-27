AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Up 6%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.77. 28,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 204,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AgeX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 112,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.