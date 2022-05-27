Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AJRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $506,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 595,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 65,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJRD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. 21,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,600. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.