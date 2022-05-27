Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Trading Down 0.4%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.22. 32,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 59,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAVVF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 90.22% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

