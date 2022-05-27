AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AdvanSix worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AdvanSix by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.