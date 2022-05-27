Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.30-$13.85 EPS.

NYSE AAP traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.90. 1,285,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,547. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $172.86 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

