Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.30-$13.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.40 billion.Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.30-$13.85 EPS.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,547. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $172.86 and a one year high of $244.55.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 49.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.