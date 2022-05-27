Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.11.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $190.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $172.86 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.48 and a 200-day moving average of $220.58.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 603.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 98,391 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

