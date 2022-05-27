Adshares Hits Market Capitalization of $70.47 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Adshares has a total market cap of $70.47 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00009242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,293,300 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

