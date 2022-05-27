Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.33 billion and the highest is $4.34 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $17.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $408.60. 2,418,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.45. The company has a market cap of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe has a 12-month low of $370.27 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $686,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

