adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.11

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.11 and last traded at $91.72, with a volume of 144604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.34.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($218.09) to €193.00 ($205.32) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of adidas to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on adidas from €300.00 ($319.15) to €265.00 ($281.91) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. adidas had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that adidas AG will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.2952 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

