Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.78.

Adicet Bio stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.59. Adicet Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

