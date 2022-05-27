Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger Sells 1,718 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $85.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $226.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.