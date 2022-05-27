ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Down to $7.26

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $7.10. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 3,118 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after buying an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

