adbank (ADB) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

adbank (ADB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $240,601.11 and approximately $81,868.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,867.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001733 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

