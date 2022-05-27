Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADPT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 102,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 727,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.