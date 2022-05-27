Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Holdings Raised by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,882,000 after purchasing an additional 841,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,012,000 after purchasing an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,428,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,143,000 after purchasing an additional 209,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 1,426,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,016. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

