Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,844.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.77 or 0.06073132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00215847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.42 or 0.00611632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.21 or 0.00635161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00078857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

