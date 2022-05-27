Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $3.48 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

