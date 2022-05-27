Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $15.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACCD. SVB Leerink downgraded Accolade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Accolade from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Accolade from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

ACCD opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $413.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Accolade by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

