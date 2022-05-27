Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,200 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up about 1.8% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.98. 4,098,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,399. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.