Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 56000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86.

About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

