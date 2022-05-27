Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 109,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 629.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

