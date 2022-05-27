AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Raised by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.1% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,951,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,236,000 after acquiring an additional 135,002 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,184 shares of company stock valued at $86,426,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $149.23. The company had a trading volume of 299,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

