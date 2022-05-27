A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $25,456,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,329,000 after buying an additional 282,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AOS traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $59.63. 759,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

