A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 2.7%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.88 and last traded at $77.88. 3,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 116,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

AMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a market cap of $890.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of -0.45.

A-Mark Precious Metals’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,195,344.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

