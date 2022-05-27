$96.67 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will post sales of $96.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.70 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $81.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $396.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.70 million to $421.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $468.06 million, with estimates ranging from $408.20 million to $541.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 229,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,074. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

