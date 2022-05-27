8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.73.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,833 shares of company stock worth $371,425. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in 8X8 by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 46,194 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.