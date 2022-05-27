886 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $195.33 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $180.30 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.93 and its 200-day moving average is $238.85.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.25.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

