836,735 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 836,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,875,000. FOX accounts for approximately 1.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.15% of FOX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 60,705 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in FOX by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,315,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,950,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

