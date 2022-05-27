$81.44 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will post sales of $81.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.50 million and the lowest is $79.99 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $65.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $329.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.91 million to $334.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $356.34 million, with estimates ranging from $339.84 million to $365.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 610,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 112,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

