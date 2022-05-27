80,000 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Philosophy Capital Management LLC

Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.0% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $78.20. 3,525,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,932,695. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

