790 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 790 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $16.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.04. The stock had a trading volume of 45,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,407. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.90 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.10.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

