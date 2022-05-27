75,000 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Acquired by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,000. AppLovin makes up 3.7% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

APP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. 4,684,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion and a PE ratio of -191.74.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.