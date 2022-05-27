$70.49 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to report sales of $70.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.73 million and the lowest is $68.62 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $37.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $283.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.43 million to $287.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $285.39 million, with estimates ranging from $274.82 million to $294.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CPLP. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 84,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,221. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.