67,427 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Purchased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 2.0% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,947,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,729,000 after acquiring an additional 184,692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 783,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after buying an additional 60,621 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after buying an additional 378,574 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 313,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.