66,074 Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.19% of Nevro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

NVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.32. 371,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,108. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

