$649.63 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) to announce $649.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Toast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $645.60 million and the highest is $651.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toast will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toast.

Get Toast alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

TOST stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 148,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,600,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,509,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,552,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,382,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,696,510 shares of company stock worth $108,880,285 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 181.6% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after buying an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,866 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toast (TOST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.