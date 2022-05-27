60,000 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,181,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 10.6% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33,988.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 783,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 780,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 362.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,041,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,572,336. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.84 and its 200 day moving average is $260.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.24.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

