555,005 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Bought by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 555,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.77% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LGAC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 197.8% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 517,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. 413,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,317. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

