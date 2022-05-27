51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 51job from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of JOBS opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 51job will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 51job by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in 51job by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in 51job in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

